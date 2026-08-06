Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 OTT Verdict: Rohit Shetty's Show Makes A Stunning Start Beating Lock Upp 2's Debut Week By 100% Higher Viewership!

Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 OTT Verdict: Rohit Shetty’s Show Makes A Stunning Start



The battle for digital reality supremacy has officially kicked off, and Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is back to rule. Dropping its premiere week episodes on JioHotstar, the high-octane reality show has made a huge opening in its debut weekend! In fact, it surpassed the opening weekend of the currently talked-about show Lock Upp!

Lock Upp premiered on June 27, and in its debut weekend, the reality show hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh opened with 1.9 million views as per Netflix’s weekly data! Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s show has opened with 100% higher views.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 OTT Verdict

In its opening weekend, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 registered a viewership of 3.8 million on JioHotstar! Interestingly, the recent reality show The Alliance did not manage to bring enough numbers to find a spot in the top 10; meanwhile, Lock Upp kept trending in the top 10 list by Ormax as well!

The massive opening for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 reaffirms that Rohit Shetty’s show still enjoys a massive viewership! Combined with a fresh lot of celebrity contestants taking on extreme physical challenges in Cape Town, against an old batch of contestants is a theme that worked with the audience!

Interestingly, this season of KKK includes new contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Ruhanika Dhawan, Shagun Sharma, Avinash Mishra, Orry, Harsh Gujaral, and Farhana Bhatt. Meanwhile, the old batch of contestants includes Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rubina Dilaik, Avika Gor, Jasmine Bhasi, and Vishal Aditya Singh!

The celebrity contestants face their worst fears and perform a series of death-defying stunts under the supervision of a host to win the coveted title on the show! During the first week, the contestants performed 6 heavy tasks, out of which Avinash Mishra, Rubina Dilaik, Avika Gor, and Ruhanika Dhawan won hearts!

The show is currently under scanner and is receiving flak for a pellet gun task, which left the contestants brutally injured!

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