Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 Premiere Week Review: Rohit Shetty’s Show Starts With A Banger! (Photo Credit: JioHotstar)

When Rohit Shetty promises you a stunt show, then it has to be the best! Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 opened with the same banger note. The show has entertained audiences since 2008. The premiere week for season 15 has set the tone of the new season right with the first episode – Darr ka Naya Daur. By the end of the premiere week, Rohit Shetty famously declared, “Darr bahut dheeth hai, lekin main usse bhi dheeth hun.”

After sitting through two hours of nail-biting, jaw-dropping television, I can safely confirm that he was not exaggerating. Season 15 skips the unnecessary drama and dives straight into what the show is meant for – hard-core action stunts! From helicopter drops to vacuum-sealed oxygen challenges and literal fire tasks, the opening weekend delivered an absolute banger of a start.

Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 – A Great Format!

The show started with a new and revised dynamic. The makers introduced an ‘Old Vs New’ battle format, pitting veteran Khiladis against fresh challengers. The contestants are divided into two teams – The new team includes Gaurav Khanna, Harsh Gujaral, Orry, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Avinash Mishra, and Farrhana Bhatt.

Old Batch VS New Batch!

Meanwhile, the challenger team includes Rubina Dilaik, Avika Gor, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Jasmine Bhasin! The first two episodes included 6 main stunts followed by some fear challenges, which changed the format and brought a certain fresh aspect!

Seeing Rohit Shetty direct safety crews and witnessing contestants prep before facing terrifying tasks adds an edge of raw realism. Meanwhile, not including random scripted introduction videos made the show a little more real and committed towards stunts! Hopefully, they continue to keep this palette intact!

Orry & Ruhaanika Dhawan Win My Heart!

While seasoned players came with mapped-out strategies, internet sensation Orry (Orhan Awatramani) and former child star Ruhaanika Dhawan ended up stealing the spotlight for completely different reasons! The two youngest contestants on the show were unapologetic and minus the drama! And both of them looked too confident and committed towards the tasks!

Being unapologetically himself, Orry was bringing comic relief to the show. However, wait till you watch him perform the tasks like a beast! He proved that he isn’t just there for publicity; his sheer refusal to yield to fear makes him an instant crowd favorite!

Similarly, Ruhaanika Dhawan, former child star from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, got a ton of wishes from her on-screen family – Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi & Aly Goni. All of them have been a part of the show as well!

Ruhaanika Dhawan displayed nerves of steel. Her composure during the task proved that age is just a number when it comes to raw grit.

The Stunts – New Picks!

The tasks were far from easy-going and were fresh. In the very first stunt, Rubina Dilaik suffered a terrifying medical emergency post a helicopter water rescue, requiring immediate attention. Meanwhile, the pellet gun task had Karan Wahi and Shagun Sharma scream with pain. Bigg Boss winner Gaurav Khanna, along with Jasmine Bhasin and Orry, had to face their fears!

Meanwhile, even Rohit Shetty confessed that his fear was associated with the show! When he was associated with the show, he did not know if it would work, since it was hosted by Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra earlier.

Rohit Shetty’s precision and guidance as a stunt enthusiast, combined with a stellar, chaotic cast, make Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 an absolute weekend winner. If the premiere week is anything to go by, this season is going to be a wild, interesting, and entertaining ride.

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