Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 23 Update! (Photo Credit: T-Series/JioHotstar)

Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 has achieved yet another milestone at the worldwide box office. The adventure comedy directed by Indra Kumar has overtaken Total Dhamaal to become the highest-grossing film of the franchise. That’s not it; it has also surpassed 4 Bollywood biggies. Scroll below for the day 23 update!

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 23

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 has collected 224.06 crore gross worldwide in 23 days. It has amassed 167.81 crore net, which converts to 198.01 crore gross from India. The international circuits have contributed a total of 26.05 crore gross.

The much-awaited moment is here! Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi co-starrer has finally left behind the global lifetime of Total Dhamaal (223.36 crore). It is now the #1 film in the franchise, and will officially cross the 225 crore mark today.

Check out the Dhamaal franchise at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Dhamaal 4: 224.06 crore (23 days) Total Dhamaal: 223.36 crore Double Dhamaal: 70.54 crore Dhamaal: 50.19 crore

Beats 4 Bollywood biggies!

The record-breaking spree continues! In the last 24 hours, Dhamaal 4 has also crossed the global lifetime of 4 big Bollywood films. The list includes Salman Khan’s Tubelight (223.24 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (221.28 crore), Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 (220 crore), and Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan (220 crore).

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 23 Summary

India net: 167.81 crore

India gross: 198.01 crore

Overseas gross: 26.05 crore

Worldwide gross: 224.06 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ajay Devgn’s Success Knocks Down Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par!

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