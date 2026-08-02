Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 3 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on a record-breaking spree at the Indian box office. It jumped over the 70 crore mark on Saturday, surpassing expectations, yet again. The Marvel superhero flick has now overtaken Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Over 46% jump on Saturday!

According to the official update, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned 70.80 crore net across all languages on day 3. It is a massive 46.58% jump compared to 48.30 crore on Friday. Even most big-budget Indian films fail to showcase such excellent momentum, but the hype for Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial is unprecedented.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 180.10 crore net after three days. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 216.4 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Day 1: 61 crore

Day 2: 48.3 crore

Day 3: 70.8 crore

Total: 180.1 crore

Becomes the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in India!

In just three days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which has collected 140.52 crore in 16 days to emerge as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 at the Indian box office. New milestones will be set as it will comfortably enter the 200 crore club today!

Check out the highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2026 in India (net collection) here:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 180.1 crore (3 days) The Odyssey: 140.52 crore Obsession: 84.65 crore Project Hail Mary: 75.21 crore Michael: 70.76 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 180.1 crore

India gross: 216.4 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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Must Read: The Odyssey North America Box Office: Crosses Past American Sniper, Marches Toward The All-Time #2 R-Rated Record

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