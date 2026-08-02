Lenin Box Office Collection Day 23: To Miss A Half Century In India (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni, marked the actor’s return to the big screen after two years, and the film turned things around by emerging as a commercial success. However, as the fourth week draws to a close, the numbers have slowed down, and the film is now on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much has Lenin earned at the Indian box office in 23 days?

The Telugu action drama earned just 8 lakh on the fourth Saturday, day 23, displaying a jump of 60% from day 22’s 5 lakh. Overall, the film has earned 49.01 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 57.83 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 36.65 crore

Week 2 – 10.17 crore

Week 3 – 2.06 crore

Day 22 – 5 lakh

Day 23 – 8 lakh

Total – 49.01 crore

Set to miss the 50 crore mark

The ongoing fourth week is most probably the final week of Lenin’s theatrical run, and with collections down to single-digit lakh figures on a daily basis, the film is unlikely to reach the 50 crore mark in net collections. It needs 99 lakh more to get there, and at the current pace, that gap looks difficult to bridge in whatever days remain of its run.

Considering the film was made on a budget of 50 crore, missing the 50 crore net milestone in India alone is a slightly disappointing thing, given that it has otherwise been a successful comeback for Akhil Akkineni, if we talk from the box office perspective only. However, for distributors, the film has emerged as a successful venture.

More about the film

Lenin is directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Yuriy Krestinskiy, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and Elena Yatsura. The film was theatrically released on July 10, 2026. It is currently enjoying a rating of 8.9 out of 10 on BookMyShow, with 53.3K+ votes.

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