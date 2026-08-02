Box Office: Will Awarapan 2 Dethrone Saiyaara? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The romantic genre has witnessed a massive shift at the Indian box office, with love stories usually getting overshadowed by massive action blockbusters! In the last 6 years, there have been very few films that have made the genre proud, and now, all hopes are on Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. Produced by Vishesh Films and directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel is riding on high hopes to churn out great profits at the box office!

Most Profitable Romantic Film Post-COVID

Post-COVID, Saiyaara is the most profitable romantic film at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 45 crore, the YRF film churned out a 650.4% return on investment, against 337.69 crore net collection in India.

Will Awarapan 2 Beat Saiyaara’s Profit?

In order to match Saiyaara’s profit, Awarapan 2 will need to churn out a monumental net profit of 162.50 crore to 195.13 crore, translating to a domestic net collection of 187.50 crore to 225.13 crore. The film is reportedly mounted on a very controlled budget of 25 – 30 crore!

Interestingly, both films have the same target audience. When Saiyaara hit the big screen, it took the box office by storm, backed by a chart-buster music and overwhelming word-of-mouth. Emraan Hashmi’s sequel is also riding on Amaal Malik’s musical genius!

Interestingly, Awarapan 2 is also riding on a solid nostalgia, along with Emraan Hashmi‘s fan following! However, the actor has been waiting long to earn a clean hit at the box office! He might hit the target very well owing to its huge budget!

But the question remains if Emraan Hashmi’s sequel will be able to beat Saiyaara or not and claim the record of the most profitable romantic drama post-COVID. The film carries two massive weapons: cult nostalgia and a top-tier music legacy. But is it enough to beat Saiyaara? Not really! Reaching a 150+ crore target, while clashing with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, seems to be a next-to-impossible task!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Batwara 1947 VS Awarapan 2 VS All Post-COVID Independence Day Clashes: 7 Films & 3 Hits – Sunny Deol Or Emraan Hashmi – Who Has A Chance To Win?

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