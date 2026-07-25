Awarapan 2 Box Office: Unlikely To Register The Biggest Bollywood Opening In The Romance Genre? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Awarapan 2 is one of those releases of Bollywood in 2026 that has the potential to surprise everyone with its collections at the Indian box office. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, the romantic thriller has a genuine buzz on the ground level and is gearing up for a strong start. However, it seems the film will miss the target of achieving the biggest opening for a Bollywood romantic film, which initially seemed easily achievable.

The nostalgia factor gives the sequel an edge

In the post-COVID era, nostalgia-driven projects have emerged as a dominant trend. Several iconic franchises have been revived, and many of them have enjoyed considerable success. Now, joining the list is Awarapan, which rightly deserved a sequel, and finally, we’ll be witnessing the magic on the big screen on August 14. Given the cult status of the film, there’s good hype around the sequel, and the arrival during the Independence Day weekend ensures a strong start.

Underwhelming music has hampered the hype so far

Although the first installment was a box office failure, it enjoyed popularity later through television and OTT. Also, its music album has aged like a fine wine over the years, with the songs continuing to retain their magic. In the case of the sequel, the first-look teaser worked well with the masses, but beyond that, none of the subsequent promotional assets have performed as expected.

Following the teaser, the makers unveiled two songs from Awarapan 2: “Ve Junoon” and “Yeh Awarapan”. None of them worked the way they were expected to, which is quite shocking considering the reputation of Awarapan’s album. The music is supposed to be the biggest highlight of the sequel, but so far, the reception has been underwhelming.

Awarapan 2’s day 1 collection potential has been impacted

With the first two songs turning out to be below par, the buzz has been impacted to an extent. Yes, given the sequel factor, Awarapan 2 is bound to open strongly, but the epic start might not be seen. Initially, the film was expected to surpass Saiyaara‘s 22 crore net and make history as the biggest opener for Bollywood in the romance genre, but now, the potential has come down to 12-16 crore net.

Final promotional push could change the picture

There’s still enough time left for the release, and with the upcoming assets, especially the recreation of Toh Phir Aao and a powerful trailer, Awarapan 2 could gain the momentum back. However, the target of beating Saiyaara, which initially looked easy, has now become a bit tough. Let’s see how things unfold in the coming days.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Collection Day 1: Registers 7th Biggest Marathi Opening Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News