Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan witnessed a sharp drop on its second day, but Saturday has brought an encouraging turnaround. In the morning shows of day 3, the original Tamil version displayed a healthy growth compared to Friday, which clearly hints at a good jump at the Indian box office. This has given the film a chance to cross the 90 crore mark in the first three days. Keep reading for a detailed morning occupancy report!

12,300+ shows across the country on Saturday

The political thriller continues its movement at the box office with a strong show count. On the opening day, it arrived with a show count of 13,000+, followed by 12,190 shows on the second day. Today, on the third day, the show count has seen a hike as the film will be enjoying a total of 12,300+ shows approx throughout the entire day. So, there are enough shows to mint big numbers.

Jana Nayagan picks up the pace in the Tamil version

With the morning shows concluding, it has been learned that Jana Nayagan registered a strong occupancy of 43% in the Tamil version. It’s a healthy jump compared to day 2’s morning occupancy of 33%. Since it’s Saturday, the momentum is likely to remain intact throughout the day, with a good jump expected in the afternoon, evening, and night shows.

In Telugu, Jana Nayagan saw a drop rather than witnessing a growth. Yesterday, the morning occupancy was 19%, while today, on day 3, it was 16%. Although the drop isn’t big, it’s still not a good sign since footfalls were expected to grow due to Saturday. Still, in Telugu, the film is expected to see a turnaround in the evening and night shows. In Hindi, the political thriller remained steady at 7%, which is similar to Friday.

Targets a good jump on day 3

Both Telugu and Hindi are expected to contribute decently, but the main Tamil version is likely to grow well today. Yesterday, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer scored 21.15 crore net at the Indian box office, and given the Saturday boost, it is set to cross the 25 crore mark on day 3. There’s also an outside chance of hitting the 30 crore mark if the film picks up strongly in Tamil in the evening and night shows. So, it could end up scoring 90 crore+ in three days, with 63.85 crore already coming in the first two days.

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