Chennai Love Story Box Office Day 1: Kiran Abbavaram’s Film Opens Well! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kiran Abbavaram is back in the theaters with his new Telugu romantic drama Chennai Love Story, and the film has officially kicked off its theatrical journey on an impressive note! Riding on good pre-release buzz, positive word-of-mouth, and steady youth pull, the film has delivered a roaring debut at the box office, comfortably outperforming the actor’s last theatrical opening!

Kiran Abbavaram’s Last Opening!

Kiran Abbavaram’s last theatrical release was K-Ramp, which opened at the box office at 2.1 crore. His latest romantic drama has taken a jump of almost 109% at the box office from his previous outing, proving that the film is here to stay!

Chennai Love Story Box Office Day 1

The film registered solid traction across the Telugu states for 1,638 shows. It registered an average occupancy of 41% on the opening day, earning 4.4 crore on the opening day, on July 24, Friday!

Along with a good domestic earning, the film also witnessed healthy traction overseas. The film registered worldwide gross collections of 7.69 crore, with overseas collections of 2.5 crore. With a solid word-of-mouth backing it, the film is well-positioned for a good first weekend.

If the film maintains its momentum through Saturday and Sunday, it could easily emerge as one of the highest-grossing projects in Kiran Abbavaram‘s career.

The film registered the 8th biggest opening for a Tollywood film in 2026, surpassing Nagabandham’s 3.4 crore and pushing it to the 9th spot!

Check out the top 10 openings for a Telugu film in 2026 (India Net Collection).

Peddi: 69.5 crore The RajaSaab: 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 41.6 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 34.75 crore Dacoit: 6.5 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 5.5 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram: 5.35 crore Chennai Love Story: 4.4 crore Nagabandham: 3.4 crore Raakaasa: 2.85 crore

Chennai Love Story Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 4.4 crore

India Gross Collection: 5.19 crore

Overseas Gross Collection : 2.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 7.69 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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