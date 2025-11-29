K-Ramp, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja in the lead roles, has concluded its run at the worldwide box office with a fair total. Released amid minimal expectations, the film started its journey on a decent note and had the scope of becoming a good success story, but failed to do so. Instead, it just managed to save itself from being a failure and made a negligible profit through its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Tollywood romantic drama was theatrically released on October 18. It opened to negative to mixed reviews from critics. It was mainly criticised for making a mockery of mental health issues. Among the ticket-buying audience, it fetched mixed word of mouth. Despite such a reception, the film managed to emerge successful due to its controlled cost.

How much did K-Ramp earn at the worldwide box office?

K-Ramp started its journey by earning 2.25 crores. After such a strong start, the film managed to earn almost nine times its opening-day collection and ended its run at the Indian box office with a net collection of 19.77 crore, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it equals 23.32 crore gross.

Overseas, it earned around 2.6 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 25.92 crore gross.

India net – 19.77 crores

India gross – 23.32 crores

Overseas gross – 2.6 crores

Worldwide gross – 25.92 crores

Box office verdict

Reportedly, K-Ramp was made on a budget of 18 crores. Against this cost, it earned 19.77 crore net, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 1.77 crores. Calculated further, it equals 9.83% or 10% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 18 crores

India net collection – 19.77 crores

ROI – 1.77 crores

ROI% – 9.83%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Directed by Jains Nani, the Tollywood romantic drama also features Sai Kumar, Naresh, and Vennela Kishore in key roles. It was produced by Razesh Kiran Danda, Balaji Gutta, and Shiva Bommak under Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloids. It is currently streaming online on Aha Video.

