Akshay Kumar-led Bhooth Bangla has turned out to be a winner both in India and overseas. Backed by the reunion factor of Akshay and director Priyadarshan, the film started off well and thereafter maintained the momentum with the support of family audiences. Eventually, it emerged as a clean success at the worldwide box office and comfortably entered the 200 crore club. In a recent development, it surpassed the lifetime collection of The RajaSaab and Thamma, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy film of all time.

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the worldwide box office in 13 days?

On the second Wednesday, day 13, the film grossed 4.6 crore (3.9 crore net) in India, pushing its overall tally to 165.09 crore gross (139.91 crore net). Overseas, it has earned 49.5 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 13-day worldwide box office collection stands at 214.59 crore gross. In the lifetime run, the film is expected to score 225-240 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 139.91 crore

India gross – 165.09 crore

Overseas gross – 49.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 214.59 crore

Bhooth Bangla beats Thamma

With 214.59 crore gross, Bhooth Bangla surpassed Thamma (211.8 crore gross) on its 13th day to become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy film at the worldwide box office. It’ll conclude its run in the same position as the next target, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (260.49 crore gross), is out of reach.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian horror-comedy grossers at the worldwide box office:

Stree 2 – 884.45 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 421.22 crore Golmaal Again – 310.67 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 260.49 crore Bhooth Bangla – 214.59 crore (13 days) Thamma – 211.8 crore The RajaSaab – 206.57 crore Stree – 181 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Munjya – 132.44 crore

More about the film

Released on April 17, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma, Mithila Palkar, and Manoj Joshi. It was produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures.

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