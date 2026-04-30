Vaazha 2 has had an incredible run at the Indian box office so far and has emerged as an all-time blockbuster. Mounted on a budget of just 10 crore, it has crossed the 125 crore mark in net collections in 28 days. Recently, it surpassed Mohanlal’s Thudarum to become the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in India. Now that Patriot is releasing in theaters tomorrow (May 1), the film is set to conclude its run in the same position. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the Indian box office in 28 days?

The Vaazha sequel scored 1.15 crore on its fourth Wednesday, day 28. Compared to day 27’s 1.35 crore, the film dropped by 14.81%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 125.4 crore net (Tamil and Telugu) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 147.97 crore gross. Tomorrow, the show count of the film will significantly drop, thus impacting overall collections. It is looking to conclude in the range of 130-138 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 55.05 crore

Week 2 – 41.35 crore

Week 3 – 17.45 crore

Day 23 – 1.95 crore

Day 24 – 2.5 crore

Day 25 – 3.15 crore

Day 26 – 1.45 crore

Day 27 – 1.35 crore

Day 28 – 1.15 crore

Total – 125.4 crore

Vaazha 2 to end its run as Mollywood’s 3rd highest-grosser

With 125.4 crore, Vaazha 2 is currently the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Indian box office. To claim the second spot, it must beat Manjummel Boys (142.08 crore), so it needs 16.69 crore more. While the distance looks achievable, it’s hard to meet in reality, as due to Patriot, collections of the Vaazha sequel will be severely impacted. So, it is likely to conclude its run in the same position.

Take a look at the top 10 Mollywood grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Vaazha 2 – 125.4 crore (28 days) Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore

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