Malayalam comedy drama Vaazha 2 is unstoppable at the box office. It has emerged as one of the most profitable Mollywood films, with profits of over 1142%. Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V starrer is now close to surpassing Thudarum worldwide. Scroll below for the day 27 update!

Vaazha 2 is close to touching the 125 crore milestone in India

Savin SA’s directorial is close to completing four weeks, but the word-of-mouth is excellent, making it the go-to choice of the audience. According to Sacnilk, Vaazha 2 collected 1.35 crore net in India. Around 85 lakh came from the Malayalam version, while the remaining 50 lakh came from the Telugu belt.

The cumulative total across all languages surges to 124.25 crore net. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros is a small-scale film, made on a budget of only 10 crore. It turned out to be one of the biggest surprises from Malayalam cinema, gaining returns of a whopping 114.25 crore in 27 days.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 55.05 crore

Week 2 – 41.35 crore

Week 3 – 17.45 crore

Day 23 – 1.95 crore

Day 24 – 2.5 crore

Day 25 – 3.15 crore

Day 26 – 1.45 crore

Day 27 – 1.35 crore

Total – 124.25 crore

Battle against Thudarum is on!

At the overseas box office, Vaazha 2 has accumulated 85.15 crore gross. Its worldwide total now stands at 231.76 crore gross. Hashir H starrer now needs only 6 crore more in the kitty to beat Mohanlal’s Thudarum and become the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. That milestone should be easily clocked in the fifth weekend.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Vaazha 2 – 231.76 crore (27 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore

Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 27 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 124.25 crore

India gross: 146.61 crore

ROI: 114.25 crore

ROI%: 1142.5%

Overseas gross: 85.15 crore

Worldwide gross: 231.76 crore

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