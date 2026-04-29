Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is maintaining a healthy momentum at the Indian box office. With every passing day, Priyadarshan’s directorial is unlocking new milestones. It has now surpassed the domestic lifetime of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Scroll below for the day 12 report!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 12

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla earned 4.5 crore net on day 12. The makers are now offering Buy 1 Get 1 tickets, which helped boost collections on the second Tuesday. Despite competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, it remained dominant at the ticket windows for two weeks. Starting Friday, Ek Din and Raja Shivaji will join the box office battle. It is to be seen whether the horror-comedy will continue to reign.

The cumulative total in India has reached 135.66 crore net. With that, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sky Force (134.93 crore). It is now Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Day 8: 6.4 crore

Day 9: 11.72 crore

Day 10: 13.36 crore

Day 11: 4 crore*

Day 12: 4.5 crore*

Total: 135.66 crore*

Where does it stand among Akshay Kumar’s all-time highest grossers in India?

In the last 24 hours, the horror-comedy also left behind the lifetime earnings of Rowdy Rathore (131 crore) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crore). It is now Akshay Kumar’s 9th highest-grossing film of all time in India. The next traget will be to hit the 150 crore milestone and overtake OMG 2.

Top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):

2.0 – 407.05 crore (all languages) Housefull 4 – 206 crore Good Newwz – 201.14 crore Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore Kesari – 153 crore OMG 2 – 150 crore Bhooth Bangla – 135.66 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 135.66 crore

ROI: 15.66 crore

ROI%: 13%

India gross: 160 crore

Verdict: Plus

*estimates, official figures awaited.

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