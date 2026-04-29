Riteish Deshmukh’s historical action drama Raja Shivaji is roaring loud with massive pre-release buzz. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others, the upcoming Marathi film is releasing in theatres this Friday, May 1, 2026. It is surpassing all expectations in advance bookings. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (48 hours to go)

According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji has registered advance booking sales worth 1.11 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. This includes pre-sales of 1.06 crore from the Marathi version alone; the remaining sum is from the Hindi belt. It has witnessed a 233% increase in collections over the last 24 hours.

Over 43K tickets have been sold across 1177 shows nationwide. Over 40.5K tickets have been sold for the Marathi version. The Hindi version has sold close to 2.7K tickets. Maharashtra is the best-performing market, contributing to over 99% of the total ticket sales. Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh are picking up the momentum.

The trends are impressive, and there are still 48 hours until the big release. Riteish Deshmukh led historical action drama is on the right track to make a record-breaking opening at the box office. The stakes are high as Raja Shivaji is reportedly the most expensive Marathi film ever made, with an estimated budget of 100 crore.

More about Raja Shivaji

The ensemble cast features Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. It was simultaneously shot in Marathi and Hindi. The historical action drama is based on the life of the founder of the Maratha empire, Shivaji.

It is jointly produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under their banners, Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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