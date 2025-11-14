Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Rana Daggubati, and Bhagyashri Borse, was originally planned for a September release. The film was postponed and has now finally reached the audience. The first thing to know is that it is a period drama set in Madras of the 1950s. It captures the glitz and glamour of the film industry of that era while exploring a clash of pride and ambition between a master and his pupil.

For many viewers, the trailer made the film look intriguing, but the real question remains: Did Director Selvamani Selvaraj deliver what the trailer promised? To get a sense of that, let us look at what the general audience is saying about the film on Twitter.

What Are Netizens Saying About Kaantha?

Generally, the film is receiving a positive response from the audience, particularly for the performances of Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati. Their work is widely praised, with one X user sharing accolades for the cast. “@dulQuer is PHENOMENAL, @BhagyashriBose is a talent to watch out for, and @RanaDaggubati is so much fun as Phoenix,” they wrote.

@dulQuer is PHENOMENAL, @BhagyashriBose is a talent to watch out for, and @RanaDaggubati is so much fun as Phoenix.

However, alongside the praise, there are a few common criticisms. Many viewers mention that the second half and the sudden shift in genre feel uneven. One viewer noted that he enjoyed the first half but wasn’t a fan of the latter, saying, “After the interval, the second half is not much engaging because of investigation scenes.” He also praised the first half, mentioning, “The first half went so well with the acting scenes of Dulquer, Bhaghyashri Borse with lovely bgms.”

#Kaantha – Average The first half went so good with the acting scenes of Dulquer,Baghyashree Bose with lovely bgms and egoistic clash between DQ vs Samuthrakani

After the Interval the second half is not much engaging because of investigation scenes

After the Interval the second half is not much engaging because of investigation scenes

Art work,DI works are so grt

The visuals are appreciated as well, with one user mentioning, “Art direction deserves applause for beautifully recreating the 70s vibe.” Although only a few people mention the music, their comments suggest that it fits the film’s circumstances effectively.

#Kaantha (First Half) 🎬🔥

An engaging EGO clash between @thondankani & @dulQuer sets the tone right from the start. The tension is strong, the writing sharp.@BhagyashriBose completely owns every frame she appears. 👏🏻

Art direction deserves applause for beautifully recreating… pic.twitter.com/xH5YzELa6z — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) November 13, 2025

There are also some reports of quality issues with the Telugu dubbed version, particularly regarding dubbing quality and lip sync. One viewer mentioned, “The Telugu dubbing — come on, at least check the lip sync, man!” Additionally, some viewers believe that the predictability of the plot detracts from the overall enjoyment.

Kantha Movie Review:

Except for the beautiful set pieces and a few standout performances, nothing really worked. By the time intermission arrives, you can already guess the rest. And the Telugu dubbing — come on, at least check the lip sync, man!

Kaantha X Review: Overall Verdict

The first half is widely praised, but the second half did not impress everyone. However, some argue that this can be forgiven because the last thirty minutes and Dulquer Salmaan’s performance during that stretch leave a lasting impact. The general takeaway from the reviews is that this is not a mass entertainer. Kaantha is a class-driven film meant to evoke emotions and highlight the strengths of the cast and crew. It also appears to be a film that aims for artistic achievement rather than wide commercial appeal, so it may not connect with everyone.

#Kaantha [#ABRatings – 3.25/5] – Good First half followed by an okish second half👍

– DulquerSalmaan, Bhagyashree & Samuthirakani, what a powerhouse of performance👏

– The film is filled with many brilliant moments as scenes👌

– DulquerSalmaan, Bhagyashree & Samuthirakani, what a powerhouse of performance👏

– The film is filled with many brilliant moments as scenes👌

– The predictability factor in the second half &…

Check out the trailer of Kaantha below:

