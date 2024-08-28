Expectations were high from Mr. Bachchan but the film did not perform well for multiple reasons. Since her debut, Bhagyashree’s journey in the film industry has been eventful, marked by strategic career moves.

Initially Bhagyashree’s team actively promoted her even before the film’s release. Inspired by successful actresses like National Crush Rashmika Mandanna and Lady Superstar Nayanthara, they tried to brand her with the title Mass Maharani, but it evidently did not catch on. Paid social media promotions contributed to building anticipation around her debut film. However they haven’t worked out as her first film turned disaster. After Mr. Bachchan, a lot of her prospects seem to have diminished. The films where she was being considered for the lead role have reportedly put her on hold, suggesting that her career might be stalling before it truly began.

She signed Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha which has been pending for almost a year and a half. Now, the only film she has is Vijay Devarakonda and Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming film. However, speculations are rife that she has reportedly been roped in for just 12 days of shooting indicating that she is playing a character with minimal significance.

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree’s manager has faced scrutiny due to an alleged fraud case involving Rashmika Mandanna. Despite negative word-of-mouth, he continues to manage Bhagyashree’s career, raising concerns about young talents falling into the wrong hands. Given these circumstances, it remains to be seen how this young actress will navigate her career moving forward.

