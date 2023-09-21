Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has created wonder at the box office by earning 907.54 crores gross globally after 13 days with 511.04 crores net in India. The Atlee Kumar directorial has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the 400 crore club, beating Pathan’s record and is set to break many others as well. While fans are enjoying this super success of Shah Rukh Khan, they were curious to know if there will be a sequel to the film as hinted at the end of the film.

Responding to those rumours director Atlee said, “For Jawan, if anything strong comes to me, I will make a part two. I have kept an open end and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But definitely will come up with a sequel to Jawan one day.” Soon after this excited fans started speculating if the sequel will have the same cast or not.

Jawan also marked actress Nayanthara’s strong debut in Hindi films after years of success in the South Indian film industry. But it seems we may not have Nayanthara in the sequel, if it happens, as she is reportedly upset with Atlee for giving more importance to Deepika Padukone’s role, despite her special appearance. Yes, you read that right.

A source told Hindustan Times, “She [Nayanthara] has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika’s [Padukone] character was elevated and Nayanthara’s part was significantly sidelined.”

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film as Vikram Rathod’s, the character played by Shah Rukh Khan, wife. The source reportedly said that it was not a “cameo” but Jawan was more like a “SRK-Deepika” film.

The source added, “It was not a cameo at all. Jawan was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film. Nayanthara is the leading actor down south, and hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan. And that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon.”

When the source was asked about Nayanthara’s absence from promotional events and the success press meet of Jawan, the source stated that the actress follows a “no promotion policy because of her bad experiences in the past”. The source further added, “Nayanthara follows a no promotion policy for her films because of her bad experiences in the past when she was misquoted and because she feels that her job is to act and not get involved in the promotional activities.”

Though fans have loved Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s on-screen chemistry in the film, thanks to the song Chaleya that played in the background, this latest update was surely not expected by the fans.

