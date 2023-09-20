Kangana Ranaut is well known for speaking her mind on different issues and not mincing her words when she’s doing it. The actress, who often makes the headlines for her controversial statements, recently opened up about the India vs Bharat name change debate.

During a recent chat, the actress recalled the days she tried not to be known as an Indian and how her emotions towards it have changed now. Read on to know all she had to say.

During a recent interaction with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut opened up about the India vs Bharat debate while recalling moments from her younger days. Revealing there was a time when she preferred wearing shorts and such Western dresses over Indian ensembles in an attempt to avoid looking Indian, she said, “I wanted to look anything but Indian.”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “That was because our country was perceived as a poor nation then. Now, I am proud of my culture and now, I feel like wearing sarees. So, when you realise the importance of your own culture, you have the option of embracing it. Our country is going towards a higher conscience, where the citizens may choose to be who they want to be. No one needs to impose these on you.”

Elaborating further, Kangana Ranaut added, “I now feel better saying Bharat but there are times when I say India, when slip of tongue happens. I do not hate it, nor do I abhor it. That, too, is our past.” The actress further stated that she is not politically aware and doesn’t even watch the news.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has several films in her kitty, including Chandramukhi 2, Emergency, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Sita: The Incarnation and Tejas.

