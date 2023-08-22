Amid the box office success of his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar was recently put on the hot seat by his discovery Ananya Panday. The diva, who made her acting debut with KJo’s Student Of The Year 2, is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Dream Girl where she’ll star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Since morning, KJo has been in the news for trying to patch up with Kangana Ranaut as he opened up about being excited about her upcoming film.

The duo has been at loggerheads from quite some time. After calling him the flag bearer of nepotism, she labelled him movie mafia and other things. In a recent interview, when KJo was asked about his thoughts on making a political drama, he named Emergency and said he’s excited to watch it. Now it has received a strong reaction from the Queen actress.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut shared Raj Bansal’s Tweet and reacted to Karan Johar trying to extend an olive branch. She Tweeted, “Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me … Ha ha I am scared now very scared … because he is excited again …”

Reacting to the same, a user wrote on her Tweet, “Exactly!! This is what he does . Make food of audience by acting bechaara and piche se jeena hraam krdeta hai PR kar kar k . Such vile person Karan Johar is . Ye abhi bhi sidha nahi hua !!” while another said, “Well you know what to expect. That’s why there’s no reason for anything to go wrong. Should work out every possible scenario and how to tackle that so when anything happens your team knows what to do before it has any serious impact.”

Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful… https://t.co/iruVo5wq5o — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2023

A third user also suggested Kangana Ranaut to do films with Karan Johar.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Karan Johar’s comment and Kangana Ranaut’s reaction to the same? Do let us know.

