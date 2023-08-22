We all were left enchanted when we were introduced to Pakistani dramas. In India, the one actress who gained unprecedented popularity with the introduction of Pakistani dramas was Mahira Khan, wooing the audience with her ethereal visuals. She later made her Bollywood debut with ‘Raees’ appearing as the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan. While Pakistani actors are now banned in India given border conflicts and political differences between the two countries, Mahira’s Indian fans will always find ways to admire her resplendent beauty which is a pleasure to behold. However, seems like the Pakistani actress’ fans are in for a heartbreak as it has recently been reported that Mahira has found her ‘Humsafar’. We are sharing everything that we know about the actor’s rumoured wedding below.

Social media is currently abuzz with the rumour that Mahira is set to tie the knot with her rumoured beau Salim Karim in September. Mahira’s decision to take the big plunge reportedly came after knowing Salim for years. From divorce from her first husband to being a single mother to her baby boy, Mahira has mostly remained tight-lipped about her personal life. However, in a rare display of affection, the ‘Maula E Jaat’ actress professed her love for Salim Karim during the promotion of her film ‘Peerzada’ in 2020. She admitted that she is in love with Salim but feels ‘shy’ while talking about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several local media reports have claimed Mahira and Salim will say ‘Qubool Hai‘ in an intimate ceremony which will see their families and close friends in attendance. The starry wedding will take place at a renowned hill station in Pakistan’s Punjab province. While fast-paced rumours continue to set grapevines humming, Mahira‘s manager has thrashed the speculations as ‘irresponsible journalism’. But again, when have celebs or their teams ever been vocal about their relationships and weddings? Despite the celebrity manager bashing the rumours, several reports have cited that a wedding is definitely on the cards for the ‘Superstar,’ and as her fans, we love this for her!

Now, for those who have been wondering who the lucky guy is, Salim Karim is an entrepreneur. His start-up ‘Simpaisa’ spans 15 countries, making him one of the most successful businessmen in the neighbouring country. Full-time businessman and part-time DJ, Salim is a man of many talents.

Well, are you excited about the big Lollywood wedding? We definitely are.

For more entertainment news from across the globe, stay tuned to koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3 To Follow Gadar 2’s Footsteps With ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan Saving ‘Avinash’ Salman Khan Breaking Into Pakistan’s Jail Followed By A Bike Chase Sequence – Exciting Details Leaked!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News