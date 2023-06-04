Mahira Khan needs no introduction in India. The actress hailing from Pakistan took over the Indian audiences with her magical chemistry with Fawad Khan in the Pakistani drama Humsafar which aired on Zee Zindagi before Pakistani artists were banned in India. She even made her film debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

However, her stint with the Hindi film industry was very short-lived. Now the actress is grabbing headlines for her dance on Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil song, Channa Mereya, which interestingly also had her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan opposite Anushka Sharma.

The video going viral on the internet was shared a few days ago and belonged to a wedding which was attended by Mahira Khan. In it, the actress grooves to Channa Mereya, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh song, Bekhayali and her very own song, Hona Tha Pyar from Bol, where she starred opposite Atif Aslam.

In the video, shared by the Instagram Handle of Umair H Mirza, Mahira is seen enjoying with friends and grooving to some Bollywood songs, which did not go down well with some of her fans. She was also seen in high spirits and fans guessed that everyone in the video might be drunk.

A user trolled, “Saray high hain.” Another one wrote, “Isn’t alcohol forbidden? Why do they look so high AF!!” A third user wrote, “Inka haaal Kiya Hai.. Lagta Hai ye musalman kaum Hai.. I can’t see any difference from India or Pakistan.. Where is this kaum is going.. Isliye Allah sw ne aise hi huqumat mussallat Kari Hai.. Tumhari aurtein aise hi rahegi to Kaun tabah hi rahegi.. Koi umeed na hi rakho to acha Hai.. Ye Hai madina ki riyasat k bashindey…Allah se maaf karey aise madina se..”

However, some fans couldn’t help but praise her chemistry with her close friend Sheheryar Munawar. Interestingly, Mahira Khan was linked with Ranbir Kapoor briefly, but the news fizzled out as soon as their pictures of smoking together leaked on the internet. Mahira was appalled and called it a breach of privacy, while Ranbir stood by her and defended her, saying he admires and respects her after he got to know her in a personal capacity.

On the work front, Mahira Khan was last seen opposite Fawad Khan in Pakistan’s most successful film, The Legend of Maula Jatt. She will next be seen in Neelofar where she will reunite with him again.

You can see videos from the wedding Mahira Khan attended below:

