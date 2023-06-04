Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood who carved his path in the industry with his own hard work and dedication. Actors who don’t come from a film background have to work double harder to get to the place where they want to see themselves. Did you know Nawaz used to get roughed up by the production houses during the initial phase of his career? Scroll below to read further!

After struggling for years, Nawazuddin became an overnight sensation after his performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur: Part II. In a recent interview, he even mentioned the paychecks that he didn’t receive for the work he did back in the day.

Recalling how he used to get treated at the sets for trying to eat with the main leads, Nawazuddin revealed in an interview with BBC Hindi, “Of course, thousands of times. Sometimes on set, I would ask the spot boy for water, and he’d completely ignore me. Then you’d have to get it yourself. A lot of productions here segregate the cast and crew during meal times. Junior artists eat separately, the supporting artists have their own space, and the main leads are also separated.”

“On some productions, and I have to credit Yash Raj Films for also doing this, everybody eats together. But a lot of production houses make divisions. I would often try to eat where the main leads were eating, but I’d be dragged out by the collar. I was ego-driven, and I would get angry; I thought actors should be given more respect. And sometimes they’d let me through,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued.

He even revealed that he never got paid for the Ram Gopal Varma movie Jungle starring Fardeen Khan and Suniel Shetty. Instead, he used to go to the production house and used to eat heavy meals for two-three months.

Well, clearly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has done all sorts of things to achieve success in the industry.

