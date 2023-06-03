Shah Rukh Khan has often courted controversy for the comments he has made on different occasions. In 2015, SRK made headlines when he called the country ‘extreme intolerance’ and later said that he was being targeted because he’s a Muslim. His comments not only created an uproar on social media calling for a ban on his films. For the unversed, in the same year, top Bollywood actors were returning their National Awards as a protest against intolerance. However later, Hrithik Roshan was seen supporting the superstar.

Amid the ongoing controversies, SRK, on a public platform, had said that ”There is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance, There is, I think, there is growing intolerance.” His comment landed in trouble leaving his fans fuming with anger.

During his appearance on an event, when Hrithik Roshan was asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s controversial comments he gave an epic answer leaving everyone surprised. Without giving much info, HR was heard telling the reporter, “I support everybody. I am a good guy.” The old clip was recently shared by a user on Reddit.

Commenting on the video a Redditor wrote, “bhai isi attitude ke saath villain ka role kar lo. Conman, fraudster thriller drama me kar lo bhai. Bahut mast lagega sahi bata rha hu. piche me halka halka Dunkirk jaisa soundtrack chala lo. Dehshat hogi Dehshat.”

While another said, “These reporters with zero IQ can be a pain in wherever! She was looking to start a controversy out of a controversy. Lovely Hrithik handled it pretty well. btw how freaky to think whatever was feared back then, became fully blown during Pathaan promotions?! Scary times.”

A third user wrote, “There is something about him which only makes me wish well for him. Comes across as a nice person.”

After the controversy erupted, Shiv Sena had supported Shah Rukh Khan and said that he shouldn’t be targeted because he’s Muslim. Sanjay Raut had then told PTI, “This country is tolerant and the Muslims are tolerant as well. Shah Rukh Khan should not be targeted only because he is a Muslim. Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar only because the country is tolerant and has never thought in the name of religion.” Adding “First of all Shah Rukh Khan should not have gotten into this debate on tolerance and secondly, out of the people who have returned their awards, the number of Muslims is almost negligible. Also, Shah Rukh spoke on the issue very late.”

