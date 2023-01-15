Ever since Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan was released, it has only attracted controversies. From getting objectified for the vulgar scenes to getting attacked for wearing a bikini that is Saffron in colour. Now, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and opened up about the controversies surrounding Pathaan’s Besharam Rang song. Scroll below to the scoop.

The Shiv Sena leader thinks that the BJP party is attacking Deepika Padukone for Besharam Rang’s look to distract people from real-life issues that are happening across the nation.

While taking a dig at the BJP party, Sanjay Raut wrote in his weekly column Rokthok for the party’s mouthpiece Saamana and talked about how it is wrong to objectify something based on colour. He said, “Agar bhagve (saffron) ka sawal hai toh BJP ke kayi neta hai jo kalakar hai, unhone filmo mein bhagve kapdo mein dance kiya hai. Censor board aapki cuttputli hai toh aapne bhi scene kaat diya. Isiliye kaat diya kyunki woh Shah Rukh Khan ki film hai. Iss desh mein agar hum mante hai yahan loktantra (democracy) hai toh sabhi swatantra (independent and free) hai.”

Sanjay Raut further added, “Agar parde par koi nanga nach ho raha ho toh aap nirnay le sakte hai lekin sirf us vastra ka colour bhagva hai aur aapne use nikal diya toh galat hai. Usse pehle aapke saath jo kalakar aapse jure hai unhone uss colour ke kapde mein bhi dance kia hai.”

The Shiv Sena leader even wrote about how BJP started moral policing Uorfi Javed on how she looks and what she wears just at the time when a woman in Delhi was dragged by a car and her injured body was found without any clothes on the road. With this statement, he hinted how the political party is trying to distract people’s attention from a real issue like this.

Well, Pathaan is all set to release on January 25, 2023, and even after all these controversies, and a 10 min cut, we are excited to watch the film. What about you? Let us know your thoughts about Sanjay Raut’s opinion!

