High hopes were pinned on Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. Starring Anupam Kher, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and others, the musical romantic drama has only recovered 29% of its reported budget. The success tag is slipping out of hands with each passing day. Scroll below for day 5 update!

How much did Metro In Dino earn on day 5?

As per estimates, Metro In Dino earned 2.95 crores on day 5. It witnessed a slight improvement from 2.75 crore earned on the first Monday. Anurag Basu’s film is battling Sitaare Zameen Par, F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth for footfalls. The journey will get more challenging with the arrival of Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik tomorrow.

The overall box office collection of Metro In Dino lands around 24.35 crore net in 5 days, which is about 28.73 crores in gross earnings in India. The pace must pick up as it only has time till the arrival of Son Of Sardaar 2 on July 25, 2025.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown of Metro In Dino (net collection) below:

Day 1 – 4.05 crores

Day 2 – 6.81 crores

Day 3 – 7.79 crores

Day 4 – 2.75 crores

Day 5 – 2.95 crores

Total: 24.35 crores

Metro In Dino will fail to recover its budget

The problem is not with the momentum; the real issue is the 85 crore budget. Considering that factor, neither the buzz nor the collection is upto the mark. In 5 days, Metro In Dino has only recovered around 29% of its estimated cost. It will conclude its journey within the 50 crore mark, which means it will be a losing affair at the box office.

Metro In Dino Box Office Summary (5 Days)

India net: 24.35 crores

India gross: 28.73 crores

Budget: 85 crores

Budget recovery: 29%

