The countdown has begun, and Rajkummar Rao will entertain us in a never-before-seen avatar as Maalik on the big screens. The action thriller co-starring Manushi Chillar will be released in theatres on July 11, 2025. But how much does it need to become a hit at the box office? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

What is the Maalik budget?

Multiple reports indicate that Maalik has a production budget of 54 crores. The film was mainly shot in Lucknow and Varanasi. It co-stars Huma Qureshi (special appearance), Saurabh Shukla, and Prosenjit Chatterjee, among others, in pivotal roles. The budget should have ideally been lower, but all eyes are now on Rajkummar Rao’s pull.

It is also to be noted that most Rajkummar Rao films with a low budget have done wonders at the box office. His last release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, was made at a cost of 50 crores. It was a success with lifetime collections of 74.81 crores, but missed the hit verdict.

How much does Maalik need to be a hit?

Maalik must earn 54 crores to achieve the breakeven stage and gain the success tag. However, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it must earn double the investment if it wants to attain the hit verdict. In simple terms, Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar’s film must garner 108 crores at the box office if it has to become a hit.

Where could Maalik land among Rajkummar Rao’s highest-grossers?

While the hit target is huge, Maalik could become Rajkummar Rao’s third-highest-grossing film if it beats Bhool Chuk Maaf at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the highest-grossing films of Rajkummar Rao at the Indian box office (net collection):

Stree 2 – 625.70 crores Stree – 129.67 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 74.81 crores Kai Po Che – 50 crores Srikanth – 49.50 crores Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video – 44.48 crores Jungementall Hai Kya – 38.30 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 35.14 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi – 34.30 crores Roohi – 25.87 crores

