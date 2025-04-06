The Stree franchise has created a lot of buzz among audiences and has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. While the movie continues to entertain audiences on digital platforms, a new controversy has stirred up a storm among the fans of Shraddha Kapoor.

A recent comment by a producer didn’t sit well with fandoms. In an alleged remark referring to Shraddha as a ‘Chudail ki tarah’ (like a witch), social media has gone into frenzy, calling out the tone and perceived disrespect toward the lead actress of the franchise.

During a conversation with Komal Nahta, director Amar Kaushik recalled how producer Dinesh Vijan once jokingly commented that Shraddha “laughs like a chudail,” which, in turn, influenced her casting in Stree.

Describing the whole scenario, Amar said to News 18, “Shraddha ki casting (credit) puri ki puri Dinesh Vijan ko jaati hai. Woh Shraddha ke saath kisi flight mein aarahe the, aur flight mein who unko mili thi.( The entire credit for Shraddha’s casting goes to Dinesh Vijan. He was coming on a flight with Shraddha, and he met her on that flight.)”

He added, “Toh unhone bola, Amar woh jab hasti hai na toh ekdum Stree ki tarah, ekdum chudail ki tarah hasti hai, sorry Shraddha. So, aisa kuch bola tha unhone. Chudail bola tha ya kuch aur, I am not sure. Toh main jab unhe mila toh sabse pehle maine unko bola haso. (So he said, ‘Amar, when she laughs, it’s exactly like Stree — just like a witch laughs. Sorry, Shraddha.’ So he said something like that. Whether he said ‘witch’ or something else, I’m not sure. So when I met her, the first thing I said to her was, ‘Laugh.”

While the comment hasn’t been clarified, netizens have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express outrage and demand an apology, more respect for the actress.

You can check the tweets below:

these misogynist men are never going to appreciate her work or her acting but see this is how they talk!!!! — 💭 (@shraddhafan_grl) April 5, 2025

@amarkaushik what a moronic way to mock #ShraddhaKapoor to suck up to men in #Stree who recently got insecure about credits , and then to suck up to #AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor

So basically every director producer who the public support end up trying to be under Kjos cabal pic.twitter.com/DKdkQNmLvb — okkk (@avada_kedavara1) April 6, 2025

It's a SHAME how in 21st century a woman is being shamed for her natural laughter..Why?Just coz some oversmart people have set a standard for actresses?🤷‍♀️

Shraddha isn't pretentious nd that's what makes her special.

Jinko problem ho raha hain they can f*ck off.🤡#ShraddhaKapoor https://t.co/bisgQSfD0E — 𝓐𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓲𝓽𝓪 💌🍁 (@Itzlostacc) April 6, 2025

Shraddha gave Amar Kaushik a career boost, his previous movie "Bhediya" flopped before "Stree 2." It's bold of him to take a dig at her. Hopefully, Maddock will bring back Raj and DK for "Stree 3."#ShraddhaKapoor https://t.co/n1NWPxiFeL — Samin (@kingcolepalmer) April 5, 2025

Keep aside shraddha or any celebrity but saying this things about anyone on national television is not funny specially when you're talking about a A-lister celeb….#ShraddhaKapoor https://t.co/bNleJYgfT9 — Shraddha-fied (@RaviSin30698306) April 5, 2025

If this is how a "chudail" looks while laughing, I want to look like one too. #ShraddhaKapoor is a chudail indeed: she used her magic (hardwork, talent, dedication, passion & audiences' love) to help #Maddock to build a successful horror universe. She deserves better pic.twitter.com/4Kuwvw6EPk — Mexican_shraddhagem 🇲🇽🩷 (@JimenezSar36352) April 5, 2025

Amar Kaushik , Rajkumar Rao , Aparshakti Khurana , Abhishek Bannerjee,YRF , Dharma, Mohit Suri, everyone is bitter with her so who's the problem here ? You can't be wronged by every1, the one who let the PR say she's mightiest than Khans #ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/RBxrdb7IRK — the dead cat (@aatankkwadi) April 5, 2025

Neither Shraddha nor Team Responds – Fans Await Clarification

As of now, Shraddha Kapoor has chosen to stay silent on the matter, maintaining her usual grace. The team behind Stree 2 has also not issued an official statement addressing the controversy. Whether it was a misunderstood comment or poor word choice, one thing is certain—Shraddha Kapoor fans are not here for any disrespect.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Was Served ‘Ghatiya Si Chai’ By Director Tigmanshu Dhulia: “Pehle Baar Maine Dekha Tha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News