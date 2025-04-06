Do Shraddha Kapoor’s fans feel she was disrespected?
The Stree franchise has created a lot of buzz among audiences and has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. While the movie continues to entertain audiences on digital platforms, a new controversy has stirred up a storm among the fans of Shraddha Kapoor.

A recent comment by a producer didn’t sit well with fandoms. In an alleged remark referring to Shraddha as a ‘Chudail ki tarah’ (like a witch), social media has gone into frenzy, calling out the tone and perceived disrespect toward the lead actress of the franchise.

During a conversation with Komal Nahta, director Amar Kaushik recalled how producer Dinesh Vijan once jokingly commented that Shraddha “laughs like a chudail,” which, in turn, influenced her casting in Stree.

Describing the whole scenario, Amar said to News 18, “Shraddha ki casting (credit) puri ki puri Dinesh Vijan ko jaati hai. Woh Shraddha ke saath kisi flight mein aarahe the, aur flight mein who unko mili thi.( The entire credit for Shraddha’s casting goes to Dinesh Vijan. He was coming on a flight with Shraddha, and he met her on that flight.)”

He added, “Toh unhone bola, Amar woh jab hasti hai na toh ekdum Stree ki tarah, ekdum chudail ki tarah hasti hai, sorry Shraddha. So, aisa kuch bola tha unhone. Chudail bola tha ya kuch aur, I am not sure. Toh main jab unhe mila toh sabse pehle maine unko bola haso. (So he said, ‘Amar, when she laughs, it’s exactly like Stree — just like a witch laughs. Sorry, Shraddha.’ So he said something like that. Whether he said ‘witch’ or something else, I’m not sure. So when I met her, the first thing I said to her was, ‘Laugh.”

While the comment hasn’t been clarified, netizens have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express outrage and demand an apology, more respect for the actress.

Neither Shraddha nor Team Responds – Fans Await Clarification

As of now, Shraddha Kapoor has chosen to stay silent on the matter, maintaining her usual grace. The team behind Stree 2 has also not issued an official statement addressing the controversy. Whether it was a misunderstood comment or poor word choice, one thing is certain—Shraddha Kapoor fans are not here for any disrespect.

