Not every star’s journey begins with red carpets and luxury. Sometimes, it starts with a bad cup of tea. Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia recently shared a hilarious story involving Shah Rukh Khan during their early days in the industry.

In a recent interview with ANI, the Haasil director revealed a funny moment from 1994 when he assisted on SRK’s TV show, Fauji. One day, the filmmaker invited the young actor to his home. Trying to be a good host, he made him some tea. But things didn’t quite go as planned.

Tigmanshu Dhulia Remembers Making Tea For Shah Rukh Khan

Tigmanshu Dhulia recounted the moment with a laugh, stating that Shekhar Kapur urged him to make tea for them in a microwave. At that time, Dhulia didn’t even know how to use kitchen appliances.

Describing what happened, he said, “Shekhar ji ne kaha, ‘Chai bana de yar.’ Pehli bar maine dekha tha ki microwave kaise hota hai. Ye main aapko ’94 ki baat bata raha hu. Phir bhi mujhe lagta hai ki maine Shah Rukh ko bahut hi ghatiya si chai banake pilayi hogi.” (I saw a microwave for the first time. Yet, I made a terrible tea and served it to Shah Rukh Khan).

This humorous exchange reflects the candid and playful side of Shah Rukh Khan even before his stardom. No star tantrums, no filters — just a straightforward reaction delivered with charm. These little anecdotes remind fans of SRK’s grounded roots and his ability to laugh at everyday moments.

From Bad Chai To Box Office Badshah

Despite this tea incident, the bond between Dhulia and SRK remained warm, built on mutual respect during their early careers. While Tigmanshu moved on to become a celebrated filmmaker, Shah Rukh Khan went on to become the Baadshah of Bollywood.

But stories like this remind us how simple things used to be. No egos, no drama. Just a bad chai and a good laugh. This lighthearted throwback adds another layer to SRK’s rich legacy — a reminder that even the most prominent stars start with humble beginnings, some laughter, and in this case, a terrible cup of chai!

