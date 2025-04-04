Ranbir Kapoor fans, where are you at? Rumors are rife that the actor is being considered for an ambitious project which will mark his debut in Hollywood. Yes, you heard it right! We are talking about the latest James Bond movie which will be helmed by filmmaker Michael Bay. For the unversed, the film will mark a new era in the James Bond franchise and will be set in the 1950s or 1960s after Daniel Craig has now bid adieu to the franchise with the 2021 film No Time To Die.

According to News 18, a report in Tellychakkar stated that the production house has started some early conversations with Ranbir Kapoor for a possible role in the film. The movie will reportedly star Ana De Armas and the shooting is most likely to begin from June 2025. However, this development remains unconfirmed as of now. But here are 3 reasons why we feel that if indeed true, this might be a visual bonanza for the Animal actor’s fans.

1- Ranbir Kapoor’s Phenomenal Acting Chops

There is no denying that Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors of our generation. Like his Bollywood stint which started in 2007 has becomea huge success, we are sure that the actor will have a foray into Hollywood with flying colors too. And what better way to do that other than with a James Bond movie.

2- Charming Screen Presence And Good Looks

There is a tint of royalty and a charismatic screen presence in Ranbir Kapoor which makes him the best fit to venture into Hollywood. His irresistibile good looks and charm will complement a Hollywood project at this stage of his career. We are sure that his fan girls out there will agree.

3- Organic Craze For The James Bond Franchise Amidst The Indian Audience

There is an organic fondness for the iconic James Bond franchise amid the Indian. This will become tenfolds if a Bollywood mavin like Ranbir Kapoor becomes a part of the franchise. This will also be a stellar addition to Ranbir’s already stupendous lineup consisting of Ramayan, Animal Park, Dhoom 4 and Brahmastra 2.

Well, we are sure all of the Ranbir Kapoor fans out there are manifesting this development to come to fruition.

