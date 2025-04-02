Daniel Craig’s journey as 007 started with doubt. Fans weren’t convinced. Even Skyfall and Spectre director Sam Mendes thought it was a miscast. But five films later, Craig proved everyone wrong. None of that would have happened if longtime James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson hadn’t stood by him. Craig believed their unwavering support made them “special.”

Before the world questioned him as James Bond, Craig questioned whether he even wanted the role. He assumed Broccoli and Wilson weren’t looking to replace Pierce Brosnan. When he read for the part, he refused to mimic past Bonds. Then came the backlash. Fans were loud. Headlines were brutal. But Broccoli and Wilson never wavered.

At first, Craig wasn’t sure he wanted the job. He worried about losing his anonymity. When the offer came, he felt conflicted. But then he read the script. That changed everything. He signed on, stepping into the iconic tux for Casino Royale in 2006.

Craig’s Bond era. It was the culmination of a grittier, more emotional take on 007. But beyond the action and box office wins, Craig valued the relationships he built, especially with Broccoli and Wilson.

“They make a family, and like any family, there’s ups and downs, a little bit of back-and-forth, which is great,” Craig said while promoting the film in 2021 (via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon). “But ultimately, we’ve got each other’s backs, and we’re looking out for each other. And that’s really the — you know, that’s what makes them so special.”

He also acknowledged the magic of working on a Bond film: “I mean, every movie is a creative process, and you kind of have great — you know, I love my job, so every day is great for me. But when you’re on a Bond movie, you kind of realize this is — it’s special. There’s nothing quite like it.”

Now that Craig has hung up the tux, the biggest question remains: Who will be the next James Bond? The answer? Still unknown.

Speculation ran wild, with names like Tom Hardy, Tom Holland, and Robert Pattinson thrown into the mix. Even Bridgerton stars Tom Hopper and René-Jean Page were mentioned. But Broccoli made one thing clear: she wasn’t rushing to find a replacement.

One thing is certain. Whoever steps into the role won’t do it alone. If history is any indication, Broccoli and Wilson will be right there, shielding them from the storm, just like they did for Craig. Because that’s what makes Bond producers different. They are more than filmmakers. They are family.

