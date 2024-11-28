James Bond is one of the most iconic fictional characters of all time. Created by Ian Fleming in 1953, the British secret agent codenamed 007 has been a cinematic mainstay for over six decades. Played by a host of talented actors, including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan, the role of Bond has come to define the careers of those who wear the title. Daniel Craig last played the role after taking up the mantle in 2006 with Casino Royale.

Many consider Craig’s take on the character to be one of the finest portrayals of an agent. The new generation fell in love with Bond due to his movies. Over the years, Craig starred in five Bond films, including No Time to Die (2021), marking his final appearance as the legendary spy. Craig became a worldwide phenomenon after these movies, but fame brings its own set of challenges.

Daniel Craig Discusses Sudden Fame With James Bond Role

When Craig was cast as Bond, the decision was met with skepticism. Many doubted he could fill the shoes of his predecessors, who had brought charm to the role. However, Casino Royale shattered expectations, garnering critical acclaim and cementing Craig as a definitive Bond. Yet, Craig needed help to navigate the transition into the limelight.

“F-cking disaster. I don’t think I could have coped with it all [if I had been nineteen]. I think I would’ve fallen apart in all the obvious ways. Even at thirty-five or whatever, I dived into a really big, deep, dark hole. Went to Mexico City, did a lot of drugs. If only. No, I locked myself away and didn’t come out of my house and I felt paranoid. I mean, with good reason,” he shared during a recent interview with The New Yorker.

“After the first movie, it was, like, He’s really good. And then the interest in you is so overwhelming. You feel like you’ll never go out again. You’ll never be able to socialize again. […] Don’t get me wrong. There’s lots of lovely things that go along with it, but the freedom that you had as a semi-anonymous human being has gone. And then you realize you’ve got to get on with life. You’ve just got to get on with it,” Craig added.

Eventually, Daniel Craig continued what he picked and crafted his legacy into the character of Bond. While his fanfare also imposed limitations on his personal life, Craig’s tenure as Bond remains a milestone in cinematic history. Since then, he has also picked on the role of detective Benoit Blanc, and fans are waiting for Craig’s next move.

