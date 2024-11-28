When Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram in October 2019, the internet didn’t just buzz—it practically crashed. In just 5 hours and 16 minutes, Friends’ very own Rachel Green hit one million followers, smashing the record like Ross breaking yet another wedding vow.

She posted a Friends reunion selfie. Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer were together and smiling. Her caption? “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM.” Simple, clever, the equivalent of dropping the mic on social media world.

Instagram wasn’t ready. The post raked in over 10.2M likes, and the frenzy reportedly caused the app to glitch. Even her bio—Friends call me Jen—oozed effortless charm, like a perfectly timed sitcom punchline.

Aniston beat Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had held the record since April 2019. Before them, K-pop star Kang Daniel held the title. Even Pope Francis had his moment. But none of them had Friends nostalgia on their side.

Breaking records isn’t new for Jen. Remember when she and her Friends co-stars became the highest-paid TV actors per episode? Yeah, Guinness World Records remembers. Or how about being crowned Forbes’ “Most Powerful Actress” alongside Angelina Jolie? Aniston’s been owning titles since the ’90s—this was just another day in her iconic life.

The timing was perfect, as it was FRIENDS’ 25th anniversary. What’s more, Aniston’s Friends selfie caused a ripple effect—Courteney Cox gained 300K followers, Lisa Kudrow earned 200K, and even Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer rode the wave. Jennifer didn’t stop with one viral post. Her account quickly hit over 12M followers. A year later? Over 35M.

And because life is an awards show for Aniston, she was named The People’s Icon of 2019 just weeks after her Instagram debut. It is a fitting honor for a woman who can dominate both sitcoms and social media with the flick of her perfectly highlighted hair.

Jennifer Aniston didn’t just join Instagram; she redefined it!

