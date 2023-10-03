The cast of the iconic sitcom Friends were not only close pals on screen but looked out for each other off screen as well. David Schwimmer, on many occasions, stood up for his colleagues who were no less than a family for him. The actor once got praised by the Internet for standing up for Matt LeBlanc after the hosts of a radio show tried to make fun of the latter’s behaviour with the paparazzi. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

The hit US sitcom Friends starred Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox in lead roles. Matthew Perry had his drug issues over the years but the star cast of the series stood with him like a pillar.

Speaking of David Schwimmer watching Matt LeBlanc’s back, according to The Things, the actor came to the latter’s defense when host Howard Stern called LeBlanc out of control suggesting that he was acting out of control with a driver or a bodyguard. Schwimmer was quick to dismiss the story, adding that the news was completely fabricated. Stern during the interview asked Schwimmer if LeBlanc was as dumb as his character in Friends. Schwimmer maintained his calm as Stern laughed it out loud with another host. Schwimmer then takes control of the situation and says, “No, not at all,” adding, “That article was a complete lie. In fact, the guy who wrote the article actually called Matt and said- ‘oh wait till you see what I do to you, man.’ Matt is a great guy. He really is.”

For the unversed, Matt LeBlanc remained quite a lot in the headlines back in the day due to his weird relationship with the paparazzi. The Friends actor’s personal life suffered a lot as the media spread false rumours about it.

LeBlanc once also recalled seeing a live feed of his own home after he tuned into his television.

Speaking of David Schwimmer, the actor also stood up for everyone over getting the same fee for the show despite having the opportunity to make the most out of them all. Matthew Perry, on the same, once shared, “When we renegotiate our contracts, we should do it as a team. We should all get paid the same amount.”

Perry added, “He was by far the one in the best position to negotiate. I could not believe what he was saying. Needless to say, I was thrilled. I was perfectly happy to take advantage of his generosity of spirit.”

