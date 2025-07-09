The trend of reality shows never truly goes away, be it the success of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi or Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Fans have loved going into non-fiction space and seeing their favorite celebrities compete, dance, and cause major drama, chaos, fun, and entertainment. Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is the newest addition to the Indian reality space. It’s a unique concept where popular and glamorous faces of Indian television will be seen going to a rural setting and surviving in a village. Here’s what we know about the upcoming reality show, including the potential cast.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Cast Of Reality Series

Many known faces of ITV are rumored to be participating in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Isha Malviya, Chahat Pandey, Sana Makbul, Aamna Shariff, Nyra Banerjee, and Anita Hassanandani are some of the names doing the rounds at the moment. Many others are also joining the long list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee TV (@zeetv)

Naera Mishra, Aishwarya Khare, Dolly Javed, Chinki Minki, Anjum Fakih, Mugdha Chaphekar, and Maera Mishra are also potentially participating in the upcoming series. Erika Packard is the latest name to have joined the show’s rumored cast list. A source has claimed she has been finalized.

As per Filmibeat, “The makers felt her personality and confidence would bring a unique vibe to the show. She’s excited to be part of this journey and is looking forward to connecting with the audience in a new way.” Rannvijay Singha, known for Roadies and Splitsvilla is the host of the exciting series.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: What We Know

The concept of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon involves 12 renowned and independent urban women leaving their modern world of technology, luxury, and comfort to spend 60+ days living in a rural village. The contestants must do real village chores and navigate life while surviving, growing, and adapting.

Some tasks will include lighting a chulha, forming new bonds with villagers, and competing to be the best at survival in a world they are not used to. Rannvijay is not just the host but also the mentor, motivator, guide, and storyteller of the show. He’ll be right there to support the participants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee TV (@zeetv)

“The moment I heard the concept of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, I was instantly drawn to it. As someone who has grown up with both the comforts of city life and a deep connection to the soil, this format spoke to me,” the host said, as per Times of India. He called the show a journey and mindset shift.

The women competing will step out of what they are used to and adapt to their surroundings while experiencing rural life. The show is bound to intrigue the audience and give them fun, laughter, and lots of joy.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Smriti Irani’s Onscreen Bahu From The Iconic Show Was Once Her Rival At The Miss India Pageant!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News