Ishqan De Lekhe, starring Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya in the lead roles, was in a dicey situation over the last few days, but it has finally crossed the finishing line. Yes, it has recovered its entire budget from domestic earnings and has emerged a success at the Indian box office. With this, it has become the first successful Punjabi film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did Ishqan De Lekhe earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

The Punjabi romantic drama is moving ahead at a fair pace, and since the last couple of days, it has been scoring below 25 lakh. On the third Wednesday, day 20, it earned 14 lakh. Compared to day 19’s 22 lakh, it showed a 36.36% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 10.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 11.91 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 3.80 crore

Week 2 – 4.77 crore

Day 15 – 21 lakh

Day 16 – 35 lakh

Day 17 – 39 lakh

Day 18 – 22 lakh

Day 19 – 22 lakh

Day 20 – 14 lakh

Total – 10.1 crore

Becomes the first successful Punjabi film of 2026

Ishqan De Lekhe was reportedly made at a budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 10.1 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 10 lakh. In the coming days, it’ll score more profit, securing a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

By entering the profit zone, Ishqan De Lekhe has emerged as the first successful Punjabi film of 2026. After the failures of DSP Dev 2, Bambukat 2, and Viyaah Kartaare Da, the Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya starrer has finally broken the streak of disappointments for Pollywood in 2026.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 10.1 crore

ROI – 10 lakh

ROI% – 1%

More about the film

The Punjabi romantic drama is directed by Manvir Brar and produced by Gurnam Bhullar under the banner of Diamondstar Worldwide. It also stars Rana Ranbir, Mintu Kappa, Balwinder Bullet, Gurleen Chopra, and Gurpreet Randhawa in key roles. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 8.9 out of 10 with 3.6K+ votes.

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