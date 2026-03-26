Ustaad Bhagat Singh has turned out to be a big failure at the Indian box office. Mounted on a huge budget of 150 crore, the film has so far minted below-par collections. After a start of close to 35 crore, it has failed to reach even the 70 crore mark in the first 7 days. Yesterday, it crossed 65 crore, and now it is heading for Pawan Kalyan’s lowest opening week in the post-COVID era, staying below Bro. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Tollywood action drama earned just 1.14 crore on the second Thursday, day 7. Compared to day 6’s 1.75 crore, it showed a 34.85% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 65.74 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 77.57 crore. Today, on day 8, the film might see some growth due to the Ram Navami holiday, but it won’t be much higher.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 34.75 crore

Day 2 – 9 crore

Day 3 – 9.1 crore

Day 4 – 7.5 crore

Day 5 – 2.5 crore

Day 6 – 1.75 crore

Day 7 – 1.14 crore

Total – 65.74 crore

Heading for Pawan Kalyan’s lowest opening week post-COVID

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is heading for the 8-day extended opening week of 66.94-67.14 crore net at the Indian box office. With such expected numbers, the film will record Pawan Kalyan’s lowest opening week in the post-COVID era. It will stay below Bro, which earned 74.3 crore net in week 1.

Take a look at week 1 collections of Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID films in India (highest to lowest):

They Call Him OG – 169.3 Bheemla Nayak – 104.3 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 81.1 crore Bro – 74.3 crore

More about the film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, and KS Ravikumar in key roles. It was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film was theatrically released on March 19.

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