Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 has stormed the nation and become a hot topic of discussion everywhere. Even in the absence of a cult character of Rahman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, the film is doing wonders due to its powerful content. Word of mouth has been extraordinary, and the effect of the same is through insane advance bookings at the Indian box office, even on weekdays. Speaking about day 8, it has sold a whopping 6.3 lakh+ tickets in advance, indicating another epic day on the cards.

The Dhurandhar sequel continues to impress with its weekday show count. Today, on the second Thursday, it has over 17,000 shows scheduled across the country. With no other major release, especially in the Hindi market, the film is practically playing everywhere. The availability and higher ticket prices are helping it achieve record numbers.

Dhurandhar 2 grosses over 25 crore through day 8 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update, it has been learned that Dhurandhar 2 sold 6.37 lakh tickets (excluding blocked seats) for day 8 before the first show began. In terms of collection, the magnum opus has grossed a huge 26.36 crore at the Indian box office through the pre-sales of the second Thursday. In net collections, it equals 22.34 crore. Many biggies struggle to achieve such pre-sales for the opening day, but here, the Dhurandhar sequel is pulling it off on the second Thursday.

Day 8 prediction of Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 has done half of its job by selling tickets worth 22.34 crore net. Today is the Ram Navami holiday, so footfall through over-the-counter ticket sales will be higher than on a regular weekday. Overall, the film targets another epic day, aiming at 53-56 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 8. In the Hindi version alone, a score of 50 crore net looks possible, and if it happens, it will be a crazy feat.

The Ranveer Singh starrer has already crossed the 600 crore milestone in net collections, and today’s performance will comfortably take it past the 650 crore mark.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: With Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh Beats Shah Rukh Khan To Become Highest-Grossing Indian Star Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News