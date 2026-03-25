Aadu 3 Box Office Day 6: Jayasurya Delivers The Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2026

Jayasurya’s Aadu 3 is maintaining a rock-steady grip at the box office, proving that the cult following of this franchise is only growing stronger with time. After a power-packed opening weekend, the film has successfully navigated through the crucial weekday test and is holding strong at the box office.

Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2026

Officially, the fantasy drama is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 in India and globally! However, it is still not the most profitable Malayalam film of 2026 and stands behind Prakambanam. Mounted on a budget of 20 crore, the film managed to churn out a profit of 61.75%.

Aadu 3 Box Office Day 6

Despite the usual Monday-Tuesday dip, Aadu 3 has maintained a steady grip at the ticket windows. The film collected 2.55 crore on its first Tuesday (Day 6), taking its cumulative total to a triumphant 32.35 crore. While the collections have seen a downward trend compared to the massive Sunday peak, the heavy lifting done during the initial four days has placed Jayasurya‘s film in a very comfortable position.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 5.95 crore

Day 2: 6.30 crore

Day 3: 7.15 crore

Day 4: 7.10 crore

Day 5: 3.25 crore

Day 6: 2.55 crore

Total: 32.35 crore

Is Aadu 3 A Hit At The Box Office?

With a controlled budget of 20 crore, Aadu 3 has already recovered its production cost. In terms of pure box office profit, the film has earned 12.35 crore over its investment in just five days. If the film maintains this momentum through the second weekend, it is expected to cross the 100% ROI mark, attaining a Hit Tag. Currently, the film is 7.65 crore away from this milestone! Hopefully, the upcoming weekend will claim this milestone!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2026 here.

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