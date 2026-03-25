It is impossible for any film to survive at the ticket windows amid the Dhurandhar 2 storm. Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer The Kerala Story 2 is also getting impacted at the box office. But how much profit has it gained in 26 days? Scroll below for a detailed report!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 26

According to estimates, The Kerala Story 2 collected 8 lakh on day 26. It remained on similar lines as the previous day, maintaining a steady hold. Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial is nearing the end of its four-week run in theatres.

The cumulative total in India has reached 51.53 crore net. It was aiming to beat the lifetime of Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore), but that is now out of reach. Including GST, the gross total comes to 60.80 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Day 22 – 11 lakh

Day 23 – 22 lakh

Day 24 – 25 lakh

Day 25 – 8 lakh

Day 26 – 8 lakh

Total – 51.53 crore

How much profit has The Kerala Story 2 earned?

The Kerala Story sequel was made on a budget of 28 crore. In 26 days, the makers have raked in returns of 23.53 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculations, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha led Hindi drama has made a profit of 84%. It has gained the plus verdict, but will miss out the hit tag by less than 4 crore.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 26 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 51.53 crore

ROI: 84%

India gross: 60.80 crore

Verdict: Plus

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