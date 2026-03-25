It is impossible for any film to survive at the ticket windows amid the Dhurandhar 2 storm. Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer The Kerala Story 2 is also getting impacted at the box office. But how much profit has it gained in 26 days? Scroll below for a detailed report!
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 26
According to estimates, The Kerala Story 2 collected 8 lakh on day 26. It remained on similar lines as the previous day, maintaining a steady hold. Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial is nearing the end of its four-week run in theatres.
The cumulative total in India has reached 51.53 crore net. It was aiming to beat the lifetime of Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore), but that is now out of reach. Including GST, the gross total comes to 60.80 crore.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:
- Week 1 – 22.9 crore
- Week 2 – 16.97 crore
- Week 3 – 10.92 crore
- Day 22 – 11 lakh
- Day 23 – 22 lakh
- Day 24 – 25 lakh
- Day 25 – 8 lakh
- Day 26 – 8 lakh
Total – 51.53 crore
How much profit has The Kerala Story 2 earned?
The Kerala Story sequel was made on a budget of 28 crore. In 26 days, the makers have raked in returns of 23.53 crore.
Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:
- Collections – Budget = ROI
- ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
According to the calculations, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha led Hindi drama has made a profit of 84%. It has gained the plus verdict, but will miss out the hit tag by less than 4 crore.
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 26 Summary
- Budget: 28 crore
- India net: 51.53 crore
- ROI: 84%
- India gross: 60.80 crore
- Verdict: Plus
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