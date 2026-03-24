There were huge expectations from Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2. The Hindi drama directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh is nearing the end of its box office run. The daily collection have dropped below 10 lakh, due to the Dhuradhar 2 storm. Scroll below for the day 25 report!

How much has The Kerala Story 2 earned in India?

It is practically impossible for any film to survive, considering the mayhem Dhurandhar 2 has created at the ticket windows. The Kerala Story 2 opened to mixed reviews, which further makes it difficult to drive footfalls. According to estimates, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer earned 8 lakh on day 25. It dropped below the 10 lakh mark, witnessing a 27% drop from Friday.

The net box office collection in India now stands at 51.45 crore net. The Kerala Story 2 was made on a reported budget of 28 crore. In 25 days, the makers have minted returns of 23.45 crore. When converted into ROI, the profit percentage lands at 83.75%. It is a plus affair, but not a hit.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Day 22 – 11 lakh

Day 23 – 22 lakh

Day 24 – 25 lakh

Day 25 – 8 lakh

Total – 51.45 crore

Mardaani 3 now out of reach?

Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial was aiming to become the 4th-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. For that, it needs to beat Mardaani 3, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 52.99 crore. The Kerala Story 2 will miss the target by 1.54 crore.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 23 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 51.45 crore

ROI: 83.75%

India gross: 60.71 crore

Verdict: Plus

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