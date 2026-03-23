This week on OTT brings exciting titles like Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil web series Kaattaan, which revolves around a severed head with no body, and Pretty Lethal, where five ballerinas fight their way out of a dangerous situation. Mardaani 3 also sees Rani Mukerji return with a gripping new case. To discover more films and series releasing this week, along with their release dates, platforms, plot details, and trailers, scroll down.

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Kaattaan (Tamil) – March 27, 2026

Vijay Sethupathi stars as Muthu, a man seen as an outlaw by some and a local hero by others. When a severed head surfaces without any trace of a body, and the police hit a dead end, they are forced to dig into Muthu’s past.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 (English) – March 25, 2026

Daredevil is now a public enemy, thanks to Mayor Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, who has consolidated power, while his Anti-Vigilante Task Force enforces the law with ruthless efficiency. What will Daredevil’s next move be?

Prime Video

Bait (English) – March 25, 2026

A six-episode comedy that follows struggling actor Shah Latif, played by Riz Ahmed, who gets a shot at becoming the next Agent 007. But even before he can land the role, his family, ex-girlfriend, and the chaotic world around him turn his life upside down.

Pretty Lethal (English) – March 25, 2026

An action thriller about five ballerinas on their way to a competition in Budapest. When their vehicle breaks down, they seek shelter at a roadside inn deep in the forest. But are the ballerinas truly safe there?

House of David Season 2 (English) – March 27, 2026

Set in the Iron Age, Israel stands on the brink of collapse, and David, once a shepherd and now a warrior, emerges as the man who could change its future.

Netflix

Mardaani 3 (Hindi) – March 27, 2026

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy. This time, she takes on a chilling case involving the abduction of 93 girls from different parts of the country. At the center of it all is Amma, played by Mallika Prasad, but what is driving her to kidnap young children?

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (English) March 26, 2026

Nicky (Adam DiMarco) and Rachel (Camila Morrone) are set to get married at Nicky’s family vacation home. But Rachel begins to feel that something is off, as if the place is hiding a dark secret. As unease grows, a question lingers in her mind: is he truly her soulmate?

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