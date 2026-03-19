Mollywood is a fertile ground for horror comedies. They are often even more successful than straight horror films for the industry, as reflected in the number of horror comedies released each year compared to pure horror flicks. Examples include Sarvam Maya, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, Sumathi Valavu, Romancham, Hello Mummy, and many more. The most recent addition to this list is Prakambanam, a superhit at the box office and now available on OTT for home audiences.

Here are the reasons why Prakambanam feels like a spiritual successor to the cult-classic favorite Adi Kapyare Kootamani (2015). Its sequel was announced, and we have all been waiting for it, but it hasn’t arrived yet.

Prakambanam Plot Summary

The film follows the escapades of three final-year college students who share a room and a close bond: Ganapathi as Sidharth, Sagar Surya as Punyalan, and Al Ameen as Shankaran.

Sidharth comes from a communist family that does not believe in a higher power. When his grandmother passed away, the family cremated her without performing any last rites. However, his grandfather entrusts him with her ashes, asking him to immerse them in the Ganga at Kashi.

Unable to travel immediately due to college commitments, Sidharth decides to take a small portion of the ashes with him to the hostel. Instead of carrying the entire urn, he hides some of the ashes inside a bottle of sneezing powder.

Things take a bizarre turn when Punyalan accidentally snorts the powder, leading to him being possessed by Sidharth’s grandmother. The possession is not constant, though. It only happens occasionally whenever he sneezes.

Prakambanam: Cast

The lead trio, Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, and Al Ameen, deliver strong performances, with Sagar Surya standing out for his clear shift in mannerisms whenever his character gets possessed. Mallika Sukumaran and P. P. Kunhikrishnan also share an engaging dynamic, adding depth and humor to the film. Overall, the casting works well, with no weak links.

The film carries a charming college-comedy vibe, bolstered by a solid script. The locations, especially the college hostel, feel realistic and offer an authentic portrayal of bachelor life. The background score complements the film in some aspects and enhances its overall entertainment value, but in others, it completely fails, especially as the lyrics feel cringeworthy.

Director Vijesh Panathur deserves credit for bringing all these elements together into a cohesive and enjoyable package.

Prakambanam: Where to Watch

Prakambanam is available to stream on Zee5. In addition to the original Malayalam version, the film is also dubbed in Tamil and Kannada, making it accessible in three South Indian languages.

Prakambanam Official Trailer:

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