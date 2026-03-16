Prakambanam, starring Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen, and Mallika Sukumaran, has concluded its theatrical run. Released amid low expectations, the film performed well and became a big success. Mounted on a low budget, it scored really well and wrapped up its run after spending over six weeks in theaters. Let’s find out how much it grossed at the worldwide box office!

The Malayalam horror-comedy entertainer was theatrically released on January 30. It received decent reviews from critics, and among the audience, it had a similar word of mouth. Due to such a reception, the film performed well after a slow-to-fair start. Despite multiple releases, it maintained momentum and delivered strong earnings for weeks, making it a successful affair.

How much did Prakambanam earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Prakambanam started its run with 38 lakh. In its lifetime run, the film multiplied its opening-day collection by a whopping 40 times. As per the final collection update, it earned 15.35 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 18.11 crore gross. Overseas, it concluded the run at 4.75 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 20.86 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 15.35 crore

India gross – 18.11 crore

Overseas gross – 4.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 20.86 crore

Box office verdict of Prakambanam

Prakambanam was reportedly made at a budget of 4 crore. Against this cost, it earned 15.35 crore net, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 11.35 crore. Calculated further, it equals 283.75% or 284% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a superhit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 15.35 crore

ROI – 11.35 crore

ROI% – 283.75%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

The horror-comedy film is directed by Vijesh Panathur and produced by Sreejith KS, Kaarthekeyan S, and Sudhish N under the banner of Navarasa Films and Stone Bench Studio. The film was distributed by Navarasa Films. It is currently streaming on ZEE5.

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