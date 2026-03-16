After The Greatest Of All Time, Thalapathy Vijay is all set for his big-screen return with the highly anticipated Jana Nayagan. The film has yet to receive clearance from the censor board, but it is most likely to hit theaters in 2026. It’s a big-ticket release in Kollywood, and given Vijay’s peak stardom, it is expected to open strongly at the Indian box office. Also, it will help the superstar achieve a major milestone in the post-COVID era.

Thalapathy Vijay crosses the 900 crore mark with his post-COVID releases

In the post-COVID era, Vijay has had four theatrical releases so far. It all started with Beast, which earned 130.25 crore net, followed by Varisu’s 178.14 crore net. His third theatrical release was Leo, which earned 341.04 crore net. His last release was The Greatest Of All Time, and it scored 252.71 crore net. Overall, the superstar has amassed 902.14 crore net at the Indian box office with his post-COVID releases. Now, he’s all set to reach the 1000 crore milestone with his next film.

Take a look at the domestic run of Thalapathy Vijay’s post-COVID releases:

Beast – 130.25 crore

Varisu – 178.14 crore

Leo – 341.04 crore

The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore

Total – 902.14 crore

Thalapathy Vijay to reach the 1000 crore post-COVID milestone with Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is supposedly the final film of Vijay’s acting career, as after this film, he’ll focus completely on politics. Considering it’s his final film, fans are emotional about it, and there’s sentiment attached to the film. There’s strong buzz in the Tamil market, and it is also expected to do well in Karnataka, Kerala, and Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

Irrespective of word of mouth, Jana Nayagan is expected to perform strongly in the initial days. So, even with poor content, it is expected to cross 100 crore net comfortably at the Indian box office. As Thalapathy Vijay needs only 97.86 crore more to reach 1000 crore post-COVID total, he’s all set to achieve the feat with his upcoming magnum opus.

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