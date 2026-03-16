Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, had a decent run at the worldwide box office and is now heading towards a conclusion. Since Gadar 2 exploded due to the nostalgia factor, the Border sequel, too, was expected to fetch similar numbers in the range of 600-700 crore gross. Unfortunately, it failed to do so due to mixed-to-decent word of mouth from the audience. In the recent development, it crossed the 485 crore mark globally. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 52!

How much did Border 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 52 days?

With no major Hindi releases, the Border sequel continues to add a few lakhs to its tally. By the end of the eighth weekend, it earned 362.56 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 427.82 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 57.25 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 52-day worldwide box office collection is 485.07 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 362.56 crore

India gross – 427.82 crore

Overseas gross – 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 485.07 crore

Border 2 to conclude its run soon

Border 2 is expected to stay in theaters till this Wednesday (March 18). By Thursday (March 19), Dhurandhar 2 will have its grand release, pushing the Sunny Deol starrer out of theaters. From the present position, the film won’t make any significant earnings and is heading for a lifetime collection of below 487 crore gross. Currently, it’s the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, and it is likely to lose its throne to Dhurandhar 2.

Box office verdict

Border 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 275 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 362.56 crore net so far in India, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 87.56 crore. Calculated further, it equals 31.84% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 275 crore

India net collection – 362.56 crore

ROI – 87.56 crore

ROI% – 31.84%

Verdict – Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection Day 17: Becomes 2nd Tamil Film Of 2026 To Hit The 50 Crore Milestone In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News