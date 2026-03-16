Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is in a rampage mode, as after a historic response to paid previews, the advance booking for day 1 is witnessing tremendous response. Backed by impressive sales at national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis), bookings are happening at a solid pace at the Indian box office. Amid this, it has already pulled off Bollywood’s highest day 1 pre-sales in 2026, overtaking Sunny Deol’s Border 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The show count crosses 13,000

Yesterday, the show count was around 11,200, and, as expected, shows across the nation have increased, with the current count around 13,400. With three more days to go, the show count is expected to surge significantly, well beyond 15,000. The biggest challenge for exhibitors is the movie’s nearly 4-hour runtime. Such a lengthy runtime is impacting the overall show count.

Sells over 3 lakh tickets for day 1

As of 7 am IST, Dhurandhar 2 has sold over 3.12 lakh tickets for the opening day nationwide. The biggest chunk has come from the Hindi version, which has sold around 2.9 lakh tickets. It is followed by the Telugu dubbed version, which has sold around 14K tickets. The Tamil version has sold over 7.8K tickets. The Malayalam version has sold around 225 tickets, followed by Kannada with 22.

Dhurandhar 2 registers Bollywood’s highest day 1 pre-sales in 2026

In terms of collection, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed a solid 14.62 crore at the Indian box office through day 1 advance booking. With still three more days to go, there’s a scope of hitting the 30 crore mark. Amid this, it has surpassed Border 2 to register the highest day 1 pre-sales for a Bollywood film in 2026. For those who don’t know, Border 2 had sold tickets worth 12.5 crore gross.

Among all Indian films of 2026, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab holds the record for the highest day 1 advance booking, selling tickets worth 15.31 crore gross. As we write this report, The Raja Saab’s number might have been surpassed by the Ranveer Singh starrer. It truly indicates a hurricane at the Indian box office!

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