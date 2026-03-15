Dhurandhar 2 is living up to its solid pre-release hype, with tremendous response during advance bookings. Initially, paid preview bookings were opened, and yesterday, pre-sales for day 1 and the entire week began. As expected, the film witnessed a big surge in bookings, and within the first 24 hours, it registered the second-highest ticket sales at national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying solid buzz

The Dhurandhar sequel caters to audiences of both single screens and multiplexes, but the bigger share is expected to come from multiplexes, since the film is enjoying strong buzz across major cities. While the first installment did historic business after word of mouth spread like wildfire, the sequel is a front-loaded affair with the potential of enjoying a long theatrical run. As a result, there’s urgency among the audience to book tickets.

Dhurandhar 2 records the 2nd highest ticket sales at national cinema chains in the first 24 hours

It has been learned that Dhurandhar 2 sold a whopping 125K tickets at national cinema chains in the first 24 hours. As a result, the film recorded the second-highest ticket sales at national cinema chains. The first spot is held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which sold 155K tickets. Interestingly, the Dhurandhar sequel had already been on the list, grabbing the fourth spot by selling 115K tickets in the first 24 hours after paid previews opened.

Due to paid previews, the momentum of Dhurandhar 2 got divided. In the absence of paid previews, the film would have topped the list, comfortably overtaking Jawan.

Take a look at the top 10 highest ticket sales at national cinema chains in the first 24 hours:

Jawan – 155K Dhurandhar 2 – 125K Pathaan – 117K Dhurandhar 2 – 115K (paid previews) Pushpa 2 (Hindi) – 95K Tiger 3 – 65K Animal – 52.5K Dunki – 42K Stree 2 – 41K Saiyaara – 32K

(Please note that the ticket sales for Avengers: Endgame and Baahubali 2 are not included in the list since the exact number of tickets sold is not available)

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