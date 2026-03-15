Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, continues to do well and is showing no signs of slowing down. After a solid run in the first two weeks, the film is maintaining its momentum even in the third week. On the third Friday, collections showed an upward trend, and with no major competition, the film witnessed a significant jump on Saturday, day 16. In the meantime, it crossed a staggering 400% returns at the Indian box office.

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama earned an estimated 3.71 crore on the third Saturday, day 16. Compared to day 15’s 1.65 crore, it saw an impressive 124.84% increase. Overall, it has earned an estimated 48.06 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 56.71 crore gross. Today, on day 17, it is expected to mint strong numbers, pushing its net collections over the 50 crore mark.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 23.25 crore

Week 2 – 19.45 crore

Day 15 – 1.65 crore

Day 16 – 3.71 crore

Total – 48.06 crore

Crosses 400% ROI

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 48.06 crore net so far, thus enjoying an ROI of 39.06 crore. Calculated further, it equals a whopping 434% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office. With this, it has become the second Tamil film of 2026 to cross 400% returns after With Love.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 48.06 crore

ROI – 39.06 crore

ROI% – 434%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Thaai Kizhavi is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kalai Arasu under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. It also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, and Bala Saravanan in key roles. The film was theatrically released on February 27. It was distributed by AGS Entertainment.

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