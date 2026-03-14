Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, has emerged as a big success story at the Indian box office. Made on a low budget, the film has exceeded expectations and continues to do well even during the third week. In fact, on the third Friday, day 15, collections saw an upward trend, which is rare. Such a performance has brought the film closer to the 50 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Kollywood comedy drama scored an estimated 1.94 crore on the third Friday, day 15. Compared to day 14’s 1.4 crore, it jumped by 38.57%, which is impressive. Overall, it has earned an estimated 44.64 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 52.67 crore gross. With less than 6 crore to go, the film will soon reach the 50 crore milestone in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 23.25 crore

Week 2 – 19.45 crore

Day 15 – 1.94 crore

Total – 44.64 crore

Nearly 17x opening-day multiplier

For those who don’t know, Thaai Kizhavi started its run with a day 1 of 2.65 crore. Due to positive word of mouth, it has covered a good distance, and so far it has enjoyed a nearly 17x opening-day multiplier, or earned nearly 17 times its opening-day collection. With still fuel left in the tank, the film is expected to fetch more numbers in the coming days.

All set to make 400% returns

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 44.64 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 35.64 crore. Calculated further, it equals 396% returns. To achieve a whopping 400% returns, it must collect 45 crore in net, and since it is just 36 lakh away, the feat will be accomplished by today, day 16.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 44.64 crore

ROI – 35.64 crore

ROI% – 396%

Verdict – Super Hit

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